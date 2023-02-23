Kurashev posted an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Stars.

Kurashev set up Patrick Kane's game-tying goal at 18:05 of the second period. Despite primarily playing in a top-line role recently, Kurashev has just two points through nine outings in February. The 23-year-old winger is up to eight goals, 15 helpers, 98 shots, 35 hits and a minus-28 rating through 57 appearances.