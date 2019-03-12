Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev: Signs entry-level contract
Kurashev signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blackhawks on Tuesday, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Kurashev has been highly productive in the QMJHL this season, racking up 28 goals and 62 points in 57 games. The 2018 fourth-round pick will remain in the juniors for the rest of the campaign, but he'll likely make the jump to the AHL in 2019-20.
