Kurashev produced an assist and two hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Kurashev set up Jason Dickinson on the Blackhawks' last goal of the game. Through three games this year, Kurashev has two helpers, four shots on net, seven hits and a minus-2 rating. While investing in the Blackhawks' offense isn't a great fantasy strategy this year, Kurashev is seeing time on the second power-play unit and could provide some sneaky offense.