Kurashev scored a goal in Chicago's 4-3 overtime win against Calgary on Sunday.
Kurashev's marker came at 0:35 of the second period and increased the Blackhawks' lead to 3-1. He has five goals and 15 points in 39 contests this season. Kurashev brought his six-game scoring drought to an end.
