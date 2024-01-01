Kurashev scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-4 in Sunday's 8-1 loss to the Stars.

Kurashev finished a passing play early in the third period to break up Scott Wedgewood's shutout bid. The tally extended Kurashev's point streak to four games (one goal, four assists). The 24-year-old winger is up to 22 points, 51 shots on net and a minus-17 rating over 29 appearances. His career high in points is 25 from last season, so he has a strong chance of setting a new mark in 2023-24.