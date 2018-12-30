Kurashev picked up a hat trick to lead Switzerland to a 4-0 win over Denmark at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship on Saturday.

In a tournament that features some of the very best prospects the NHL has to offer and the most talented under-20 players in the world, Kurashev has been arguably the tournament's most surprising player in the early going. His five goals are tied with Canada's Max Comtois for the tournament lead and he is also tied with Comtois for second in scoring with six points in three games. To say that Kurashev doesn't have the supporting cast Comtois does would be the understatement of the century. A fourth-round pick of Chicago in 2018, Kurashev has always been long on talent and short on production. With 43 points in 33 games for QMJHL Quebec this season, it seems as if the light bulb has finally gone off for Kurashev.