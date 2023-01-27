Kurashev notched an assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Kurashev snapped a three-game point drought with his helper on a Taylor Raddysh goal in the first period. With six points through 12 outings in January, Kurashev has done just fine as a middle-six forward. The 23-year-old reached the 20-point mark Thursday -- he's now one shy of matching his total from 68 games last season. He's added 81 shots on net, 27 hits and a minus-25 rating through 47 contests this year.