Kurashev (undisclosed) won't finish Thursday's game versus the Capitals.
Kurashev was hit early in the first period by Tom Wilson. The severity of Kurashev's injury isn't know, but he's been logging top-six minutes lately, so the Blackhawks will miss him if he's out beyond the rest of Thursday's game.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev: Opens scoring Monday•
-
Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev: Contributes helper in return•
-
Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev: Likely to play Tuesday•
-
Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev: Not playing Monday•
-
Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev: Questionable for Monday•
-
Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev: Sets up equalizer•