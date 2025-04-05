Kurashev scored a goal in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Capitals.

Kurashev put the Blackhawks ahead 3-2 in the second period, but the lead didn't last. He was in the lineup for just the fifth time since the start of March, though he's earned three points in that span. The 25-year-old will likely compete with Lukas Reichel for playing time for the rest of the season. Kurashev has 13 points, 52 shots on net, 30 hits and a minus-27 rating through 47 appearances in a disappointing follow-up to his 54-point breakout from 2023-24.