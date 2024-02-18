Kurashev picked up two assists in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Senators.

The 24-year-old winger helped set up tallies by Nick Foligno in the first period and Connor Bedard in the second. Kurashev has a five-game point streak going in which he's collected a goal and seven points, and a spot on Chicago's top power-play unit and on a line with Bedard at even strength should allow him to stay productive. Kurashev's next goal will be his career-high 10th, and he's already set a new personal best on the season with 31 points in 48 games.