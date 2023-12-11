Kurashev tallied a goal and an assist in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Capitals.

Kurashev opened the scoring in the second period, directing a Seth Jones feed past Darcy Kuemper to give Chicago a 1-0 lead, before adding an assist on Connor Murphy's tally in the third. Kurashev now has two goals and three points in his last three contests after posting just one point (an assist) in his previous six games. Overall, the 24-year-old winger is up to five goals and 14 points through 20 games this season. Kurashev can offer some offensive upside on the Blackhawks' first line with Connor Bedard and Anthony Beauvillier while also logging time on the top power-play unit.