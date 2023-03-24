Kurashev (upper body) will not be in the lineup for Saturday's game in Minnesota, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Kurashev, who has nine goals and 25 points in 69 appearances this season, was injured on a hit by Tom Wilson during Thursday's contest against Washington. The Blackhawks are hoping that Kurashev doesn't have a concussion, but he'll need to be evaluated once the team is back in Chicago on Sunday. In the meantime, Reese Johnson (concussion) is expected to make his return Saturday.