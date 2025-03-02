Kurashev (hand) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Ducks, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Kurashev scored in Thursday's game versus the Golden Knights, but he missed practice Friday due to the hand issue. It'll now cost him at least one contest. Lukas Reichel will center Patrick Maroon and Craig Smith on the fourth line in Kurashev's absence.
