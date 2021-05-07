Suter notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Suter's shot attempt late in the third period was tipped in by Riley Stillman for the latter's first NHL goal. The 24-year-old Suter snapped a five-game point drought with the helper. The Swiss forward has 24 points, 104 shots on net and a minus-6 rating in 53 outings as a rookie.