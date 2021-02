Suter scored the game-winning goal and had four shots with two PIM in a 2-1 overtime win over the Stars on Tuesday.

Suter showed terrific hands on his goal, streaking to the net and quickly flicking a shot that beat Dallas netminder Jake Oettinger to the blocker side. Suter has reached the scoresheet in four of his last five games (two goals, two assists) and the rookie is worth keeping on your radar as long as he's centering Chicago's first line with Patrick Kane.