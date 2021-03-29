Suter registered two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Predators.

Suter's goal streak ended at three games, but his point streak is up to four. The 24-year-old had a hand in both of Alex DeBrincat's tallies Sunday. Suter has been solid in a middle-six role this season with 11 goals, seven helpers, 72 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 36 contests.