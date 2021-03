Suter scored a goal on two shots and went plus-3 in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Red Wings.

Suter's tally at 1:32 of the third period ultimately stood as the game-winner Sunday. The 24-year-old has impressed with seven goals and 12 points through 23 contests. He's earned a top-six role that should keep him in good positions to contribute, so there's some value for fantasy managers in deeper formats.