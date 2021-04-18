Suter scored an empty-net goal on four shots and provided two blocks in a 4-0 win over Detroit on Saturday.
Suter found the empty net all the way from his own zone, putting an end to his personal nine-game goal drought. It had been a tough go as of late for the rookie, who had collecting just one assist over that same stretch, but he still owns a solid 12 goals and 20 points in 45 games.
