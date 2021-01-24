Suter scored his first three NHL goals, one on the power play, in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Red Wings.

He also added five shots and a plus-2 rating to his ledger. The rookie came into the game with no goals in his first five NHL games but looked like a born sniper in this one, and while he benefitted from some slick set-ups by Patrick Kane, the third goal was all Suter as he collected the puck in the neutral zone, flew down the boards and ripped a shot under Jonathan Bernier's glove just inside the far post. If the 24-year-old Suter continues to see ice time with Kane, his fantasy value could skyrocket.