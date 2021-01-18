Suter notched an assist and went minus-2 in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers.

Suter had the secondary helper on Connor Murphy's third-period tally after winning the faceoff back to Duncan Keith. The assist was Suter's first point in the NHL. An undrafted 24-year-old, Suter racked up 53 points in 50 games with ZSC Lions of the Swiss National League in 2019-20. He's seen top-six usage with the Blackhawks so far, but he'll need to demonstrate his adaptation to the NHL before he can be trusted even in deeper formats.