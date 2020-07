Suter signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Blackhawks on Thursday.

The Blackhawks have become known for signing prized European free agents in recent years, and Suter is no different. The 24-year-old forward won Switzerland's National League-A MVP award in 2019-20, leading the league with an impressive 30 goals and 53 points in 50 games. He'll battle for a spot in Chicago's top six during next season's training camp.