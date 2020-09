The Blackhawks loaned Suter to the GCK Lions of Switzerland's NLB league Tuesday.

Suter spent the 2019-20 campaign with the ZSC Lions of Switzerland's NL league, racking up 30 goals and 53 points in 50 games en route to being named the league's MVP. The 24-year-old forward signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Blackhawks in July, so it's safe to assume he'll be back in North America ahead of the 2020-21 season.