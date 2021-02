Suter produced an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Hurricanes.

Suter set up Alex DeBrincat for what was the game-winning goal at 12:22 of the third period. The 24-year-old Suter now has seven points through 12 appearances. He's added 24 shots on goal with a minus-5 rating, but there's almost no physicality in his game, which will limit his fantasy appeal.