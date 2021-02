Suter scored a goal on two shots Sunday in a 3-1 win over Columbus.

Suter jumped on an Elvis Merzlikins giveaway in the Columbus corner and banked the puck off the goaltender and into the net to give Chicago a 2-1 lead 7:41 into the third period. The goal was the fourth of the year for the 24-year-old rookie, who also collected a hat trick one week ago against Detroit.