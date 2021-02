Suter scored a goal on four shots and had two PIM in a 6-5 loss to Columbus on Thursday.

Suter converted a Patrick Kane feed to give the Blackhawks a 3-1 lead with 6:30 left in the second period. It was the sixth goal of the season for the rookie, who is centering Chicago's top line between Kane and Alex DeBrincat. That's the type of assignment that should keep Suter on the fantasy radar, and he's certainly made the most of the opportunity with points in five of his last six outings.