Suter scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Florida.

Suter got his stick on a point shot to give the Blackhawks a 2-0 lead with 90 seconds left in the first period. The 24-year-old had entered the night without a point in his previous six contests and was a minus in the plus/minus ledger in each of his last four. Suter has enjoyed a fine rookie season with nine goals and 14 points in 33 games.