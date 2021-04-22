Suter contributed a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Predators.
The 24-year-old continued his productive rookie campaign, opening the scoring in the first period before setting up Dominik Kubalik's game-tying goal in the final frame. Suter, who is on a three-game point streak, has 13 goals and 10 assists in 47 games.
