Suter is on the ice for Tuesday's practice, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Suter had been playing in Switzerland, where he picked up 10 points in 12 contests, but he recently returned from his overseas loan and has been cleared to join the Blackhawks for training camp. The 24-year-old forward signed a one-year, entry-level deal with Chicago in July and will be in the running for a spot in the Hawks' top six after racking up 30 goals and 53 points with the ZSC Lions of Switzerland's NL league in 2019-20.