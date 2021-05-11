Suter had a goal and an assist with three shots and two blocks Monday in a 5-4 overtime loss to Dallas.

Suter struck just 1:24 into the game, giving Chicago an early 2-0 lead on a wrister from the right faceoff circle. He had drawn an assist on Alex DeBrincat's tally just 29 seconds earlier. The 24-year-old rookie, who closed out the season with points in three straight games, had 14 goals and 13 assists in 55 contests.