Johnson (concussion) was placed on the injured reserve list Saturday.
Johnson last played Feb. 19. He has four goals, six points, 142 hits and 18 blocks in 46 games while averaging 10:30 of ice time with Chicago in 2022-23. With Johnson unavailable, Brett Seney has played in the Blackhawks' last two contests.
