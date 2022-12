Johnson logged an assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers.

Johnson set up a Mackenzie Entwistle tally in the third period, which accounted for the former's first helper of the year. It was also Johnson's first point since Oct. 27, when he scored against these same Oilers. The 24-year-old has two points, 13 shots on net, 46 hits, 14 PIM and a minus-2 rating in 16 contests so far, playing exclusively in a bottom-six role.