Johnson delivered an assist in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

As a fourth-liner for a bottom-dwelling team, Johnson won't be on the map in fantasy, but he's still come a long way in his career. Johnson wasn't drafted, but he frequently shuffled between the Blackhawks and AHL Rockford the past two seasons, and now he's on a standard contract with the Original Six club. The Blackhawks primarily rely on him for hits -- he has 81 of those this season -- and his penalty-killing acumen.