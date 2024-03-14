Johnson suffered a head injury Tuesday and is in concussion protocol, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.
Johnson played only 7:50 in a 7-2 win over Anaheim. He left the game at the 9:18 mark of the third period, after taking a 10-minute misconduct during a fight between Radko Gudas and MacKenzie Entwistle. Johnson has two goals, five points and 109 hits in 42 NHL appearances this season, Consider him day-to-day at this time and he is questionable for Friday's tilt versus LA.
