Blackhawks' Reese Johnson: Inks entry-level deal

Johnson signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blackhawks on Wednesday.

Johnson has posted solid yet unspectacular numbers in the WHL this season, notching 22 goals and 45 points in 62 appearances. The 20-year-old undrafted free agent will remain with his junior club for the remainder of the 2018-19 campaign, but he could make the jump to the AHL next season.

