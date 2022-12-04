Johnson scored a goal in Saturday's 5-2 win against the Rangers.
Johnson has two goals, three points, 14 PIM and 48 hits in 17 games this season. While the 24-year-old is a good source of hits, he's serving primarily as a fourth-line forward and that role will likely keep his offensive contributions to a minimum.
