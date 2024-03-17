Johnson (concussion) won't accompany the Blackhawks on the team's upcoming three-game road trip, per Mark Lazerus of The Athletic.

Johnson is poised to be unavailable until at least March 26 against Calgary. He has contributed five points, 40 PIM, 51 shots on goal and 109 hits over 42 games this season. Landon Slaggert and Lukas Reichel will get to play during Johnson's absence.