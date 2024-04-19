Johnson (concussion) won't play in the Blackhawks' season finale Thursday versus the Kings, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Johnson has been out since March 12, resulting in a 16-game absence to end the campaign. The 25-year-old forward had five points, 109 hits and 40 PIM over 42 appearances this season. He is set to be a restricted free agent this summer.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Reese Johnson: Suffers setback•
-
Blackhawks' Reese Johnson: Progressing in recovery•
-
Blackhawks' Reese Johnson: Not going on road trip•
-
Blackhawks' Reese Johnson: Sidelined with concussion•
-
Blackhawks' Reese Johnson: In concussion protocol•
-
Blackhawks' Reese Johnson: Picks up helper•