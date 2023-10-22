Johnson netted his first goal of the season in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.
Johnson dealt with a concussion last season, but the physical winger is back at it in his fourth campaign with the Blackhawks. While he's completely off the radar in fantasy leagues, Johnson is occasionally called upon when it's time for the 'Hawks to kill off penalties.
