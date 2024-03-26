Johnson is making progress in his recovery from a concussion, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Although Johnson is improving, there's still no timetable for his return. He's picked up just five points through 42 contests this season, so there's no reason for fantasy managers to track his availability.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Reese Johnson: Not going on road trip•
-
Blackhawks' Reese Johnson: Sidelined with concussion•
-
Blackhawks' Reese Johnson: In concussion protocol•
-
Blackhawks' Reese Johnson: Picks up helper•
-
Blackhawks' Reese Johnson: Pots rare goal•
-
Blackhawks' Reese Johnson: Returns to lineup Saturday•