Johnson (concussion) will return to the lineup Saturday in Minnesota, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Johnson missed five weeks with the concussion. He will replace Philipp Kurashev in the lineup. Johnson had four goals and six points in 46 games before his injury.
