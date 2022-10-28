Johnson scored a goal during a 6-5 loss to the Oilers on Thursday.
Johnson, who had been a healthy scratch the previous four games, made the most of his opportunity Thursday. The 24-year-old scored his second NHL goal off a rebound in front of goalie Jack Campbell. His previous tally came against the host Flames on Nov. 23, 2021. Dressing for the first time since failing to produce a shot in 14 shifts on Oct. 13, Johnson opened Thursday on the fourth line with Colin Blackwell and MacKenzie Entwistle.
