Johnson was assigned to AHL Rockford on Friday.
The 22-year-old Johnson is better off playing big minutes at the AHL level rather than skating in a limited role with the big club. He'll remain near the top of the list of call-up options should injuries strike Chicago's forward corps, having already dressed in three games for the Blackhawks this season.
