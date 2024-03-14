Johnson (concussion) will be out Friday against the Kings, per Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago.
Johnson has played in 42 games with the Blackhawks this season, registering two goals and three assists. Due to the unpredictable nature of concussions, the 25-year-old may not see much more playing time this season as the Blackhawks only have 16 games remaining.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Reese Johnson: In concussion protocol•
-
Blackhawks' Reese Johnson: Picks up helper•
-
Blackhawks' Reese Johnson: Pots rare goal•
-
Blackhawks' Reese Johnson: Returns to lineup Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Reese Johnson: Added to injured reserve list•
-
Blackhawks' Reese Johnson: Lands in concussion protocol•