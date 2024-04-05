Johnson (concussion) will visit the doctor Friday after suffering a setback, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.
It's not looking good for Johnson to return this season, as he has been out since March 12 and there are less than two weeks remaining in the schedule. Johnson has two goals and five points with 109 hits in 42 games this season.
