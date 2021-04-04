site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Blackhawks' Reese Johnson: Up from AHL
RotoWire Staff
Johnson was recalled from AHL Rockford to the taxi squad Sunday.
Johnson was sent to minors for the weekend. The 22-year-old pivot has played nine AHL games this season, recording six points and 20 PIM. He'll add depth on the Blackhawks' blue line for now.
