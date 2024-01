Chicago acquired Pitlick from Pittsburgh on Saturday in exchange for a conditional 2026 seventh-round draft pick.

Pitlick has eight goals and 24 points in 32 games with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season. He should get a chance to make his Chicago debut soon following injuries to Connor Bedard (fractured jaw) and Nick Foligno (fractured finger) in Friday's 4-2 loss to New Jersey.