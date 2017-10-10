Blackhawks' Richard Panik: Collects two more points Monday
Panik scored a power-play goal and recorded an assist during Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to Toronto.
After spending the 2014-15 campaign in a depth role with the Maple Leafs, Panik has carved out a scoring gig with Chicago and notched 25 goals and 29 points through 85 games the past two years. He's not a go-to asset in the majority of settings, but in deeper leagues, Panik projects to continue moving the fantasy needle. Playing with Jonathan Toews and Brandon Saad at even strength is a cushy setup, too.
