Blackhawks' Richard Panik: Mired in scoring slump
Panik has gone scoreless over his last four games.
The 26-year-old forward enjoyed a red-hot start to the campaign, racking up three goals and three assists in his first four contests, but he's only managed to pot two goals in nine games since then. The Slovakian winger is locked in as a member of the Blackhawks' top line and first power-play unit, so his offensive production should begin to trend upward soon. Panik's first opportunity to snap his scoreless streak will come Saturday against the Wild.
