Panik registered three assists and three shots on net in a 6-3 win over the Rangers on Wednesday.

After a strong start Panik has cooled down considerably recently. He only had two points in his nine games before this, both assists. However, this three-assist day is definitely notable, and he does have 22 shots on his last 10 outings.

