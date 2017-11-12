Panik snapped a seven-game point slump with two assists in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Carolina.

The Hawks have been mediocre at best of late because their offensive game wasn't really clicking. The team was better on Saturday and Panik played a role, but don't overestimate his skill. Last year's 44 points might be the best he can deliver. Right now, he needs to show more to get off your bench.